Thursday, June 7, 2018

Craig O'Neill Visits Warren Library

Craig O'Neill, KTHV News Anchor, and a person with deep Warren roots, was speaker/performer for
a large group of youngsters  assembled  at the Warren Library Thursday, June 7th.  His visit is part of his "Reading Tour," an ongoing effort to promote reading by young people.  In his tipicial fashion, Craig both entertained the youth and made strong teaching points about the importance of reading.  He talked about a book entitled, "The legion of Rock Paper scissors."  A good time was enjoyed by all, kids and adults.

Mr. O'Neill was accompanied by his granddaughter, Bella Rose.  Several friends and relatives from Warren were present including John B. Frazer ( a former Mayor) , Dr. Sue Martin, Mayor Bryan Martin and salineriverchronicle.com sales manager and former Mayor Gregg Reep. All have known him for many years.  Craig spent many summers growing up, at the home of his grandmother Mrs. Myrtie Hankins, who resided on Hankins Street.  His father grew up in Warren.

The library had a huge turnout for the event and the young readers were very enthusiastic.   
