Craig O'Neill Visits Warren Library

Mr. O'Neill was accompanied by his granddaughter, Bella Rose. Several friends and relatives from Warren were present including John B. Frazer ( a former Mayor) , Dr. Sue Martin, Mayor Bryan Martin and salineriverchronicle.com sales manager and former Mayor Gregg Reep. All have known him for many years. Craig spent many summers growing up, at the home of his grandmother Mrs. Myrtie Hankins, who resided on Hankins Street. His father grew up in Warren.
The library had a huge turnout for the event and the young readers were very enthusiastic.
No comments:
Post a Comment