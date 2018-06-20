Democratic House Caucus Elects Leadership

The Arkansas House Democratic Caucus has held their leadership election in advance of the 92nd General Assembly. Representative Charles Blake, District 36-Little Rock, has been elected as the Minority Leader. He is a native of Little Rock and a graduate of Central High School. He currently serves on the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Aging, Children and Youth. Legislative and Military Affairs. Rep. Blake was elected in 2014.
The Caucus then elected Representative LeAnne Burch, District 9-Monticello to the position of Minority Whip. The former Army Brigadier General currently serves on the Transportation Committee and the Committee on Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs. Rep. Burch was elected to the legislature in 2016.
Also elected were Representative Stephen Magie of Conway as Treasurer and Nicole Clowney as the Secretary.
The Leader and Whip positions are the highest ranking jobs in the House among Democrats.
