Earl Charles Wins Tomato Eating Contest

The Tomato Eating Contest drew a large crowd as usual. First Place Winner in the Political Division Trent Garner, commented, "It was a great competition out here today. Glad to be here to see what Bradley County is known for!"The following are the results.
1st place Gauge Weaver
2nd place Jake Weaver
3rd place Kaitlyn Wardlaw
political divison
1st Trent Garner
2nd Bruce Westerman
3rd Jeff Wardlaw
Professional Divison
1st Earl Charles
2nd Ed Hines
3rd David White
Photos by Emmalee Goad
