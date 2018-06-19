Equalization Board Appointments

The Bradley County Quorum Court meet Monday, June 18th for their monthly meeting. In addition to review and approval of regular reports, the Justices confirmed the appointment of the County Equalization Board. Approved were:
*Steve Parnell-Representing the county
*Dr. Bob Smalling-Representing the cities of Warren and Hermitage
*Bobby Weaver-Representing the school districts of Warren and Hermitage
the equalizatiuon board hears appeals of property tax assessments.
Sheriff Tillman reported his department has purchased tow used and fully equipped law enforcement cars. One is a 2009 with 58,000 miles and the other is a 2011 with 73,000 miles. The cars cost $3075.00 each.
Judge McKinney reported that the county received a bid of $240,000.00 for a state aid repair project for County Road 33. He said the bid was 7% over estimated cost but the county has agreed to proceed and he believes the state will approve. He also stated that the county has received a grant for $36,000.00 to replace three courthouse doors and to begin renovation of the "Old County Clerk" building just east of the courthouse.
The Judge updated the court on the mitigation grant and efforts to secure insurance for damages to the courthouse phone and computer systems, caused by lighting. He urged the justices to visit the county park and observe the work done by the UAM Heavy Equipment School.
*Steve Parnell-Representing the county
*Dr. Bob Smalling-Representing the cities of Warren and Hermitage
*Bobby Weaver-Representing the school districts of Warren and Hermitage
the equalizatiuon board hears appeals of property tax assessments.
Sheriff Tillman reported his department has purchased tow used and fully equipped law enforcement cars. One is a 2009 with 58,000 miles and the other is a 2011 with 73,000 miles. The cars cost $3075.00 each.
Judge McKinney reported that the county received a bid of $240,000.00 for a state aid repair project for County Road 33. He said the bid was 7% over estimated cost but the county has agreed to proceed and he believes the state will approve. He also stated that the county has received a grant for $36,000.00 to replace three courthouse doors and to begin renovation of the "Old County Clerk" building just east of the courthouse.
The Judge updated the court on the mitigation grant and efforts to secure insurance for damages to the courthouse phone and computer systems, caused by lighting. He urged the justices to visit the county park and observe the work done by the UAM Heavy Equipment School.
No comments:
Post a Comment