FAIR SPONSORSHIP & BOOTH INFORMAION

Believe it or not, the 80th Annual Bradley County Fair & Livestock Show is just around the corner! You can show your support for the Fair & Livestock Show financially by purchasing booth spaces, sponsor ribbons, and catalog ads. These sponsorships provide the opportunity for your business to be noticed by all attending and be recognized as a supporter of Bradley County. Your financial and personal support help make the Fair & Livestock Show and Bradley County a success! Catalog ads start as low as $25, Sponsor Ribbons start at $20, and an 8x8 booth is only $10! The deadline for catalog ads is July 16th. For more information, please call 870-352-4105.
