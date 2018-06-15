Friday, June 15, 2018

FAIR SPONSORSHIP & BOOTH INFORMAION

Believe it or not, the 80th Annual Bradley County Fair & Livestock Show is just around the corner!  You can show your support for the Fair & Livestock Show financially by purchasing booth spaces, sponsor ribbons, and catalog ads.  These sponsorships provide the opportunity for your business to be noticed by all attending and be recognized as a supporter of Bradley County.  Your financial and personal support help make the Fair & Livestock Show and Bradley County a success!  Catalog ads start as low as $25, Sponsor Ribbons start at $20, and an 8x8 booth is only $10!  The deadline for catalog ads is July 16th.  For more information, please call 870-352-4105.
at 2:17 PM

