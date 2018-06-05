Fortunate Sons =1 to Open for Bellamy Brothers

This band performs the very best of classic rock music from the 60’s & 70’s blended with a touch of the best country and blues. The Sons are seasoned players with years of performing all genres of music in all music venues. The Sons are complimented by our lovely and talented female vocalist, Tricia West, who adds a modern flair to both classic and current songs. This band will please any crowd with songs ranging from CCR, ZZ Top, the Eagles, & Linda Rondstat, to country greats like George Strait and Little Big Town. Music for all ages by the very best players in the region!
Band members are Kenneth McDougald, Phil Wallace, Tommy Amason, Nick Callaway, and Tricia West. Come out and enjoy them beginning at 6:00 p.m. Friday night!
