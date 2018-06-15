Four Handguns Stolen From Local Pawn Shop

On the date of June 14, 2018 The Warren Police Department responded to a theft at Easy Money Pawn / Trading post. When Officer Meeks arrived on scene she was advised by the owner Scott Clanton that they had noticed four handguns missing out of the display case so they therefore began to review camera footage. While reviewing the footage they observed an unknown black male subject enter the store while they were out of the room go behind the counter, take the guns and then leave the store.
No comments:
Post a Comment