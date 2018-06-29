Hermitage Appoints New Council Member

The current members of the Hermitage City Council met Monday, June 18th and conducted the regular monthly business of the city. They appointed Annette Peebles to a vacant position on the council representing Ward 2, Position One. The city has struggled maintaining a full council over the past year. The members were pleased that Mrs. Peebles agreed to serve.
Reports were presented on various city activities such as water, sewer and police. It was noted that seven citations were issued in May by the Hermitage Police Department. No fires were reported.
The council approved the city's financial statement.
