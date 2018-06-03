Human Development Center Practices Evacuation

The Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center practiced a full campus evacuation Thursday,May 31st. the practice was carried out to be prepared in case of an emergency. Assisting the Center were the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, the Warren Police Department, the Bradley County Office of Emergency Services, the First United Methodist Church, the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County and numerous volunteers.
All clients and staff were moved to the First United Methodist Church or the YMCA. The total move took one hour and nine minutes. According to Superintendent Mark Wargo it seemed to work smoothly and was beneficial to the Center for planning purposes.
The Superintendent expressed his appreciation to every agency, organization and individual who helped with the exercise.
