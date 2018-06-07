Jeff Weaver Named Vice Chancellor For Advancement

MONTICELLO, AR — Jeff Weaver, vice president for external affairs at National Park College in Hot Springs, has been named vice chancellor for advancement at his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Weaver will lead university initiatives in fund-raising, governmental relations, alumni relations and technology.
Weaver spent 11 years as a staff member for two U.S. Senators and two U.S. Congressmen in Arkansas. In announcing the appointment, UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes called Weaver "the ideal candidate for a vitally important position on our senior leadership team. Jeff brings a wealth of experience in the areas of resource and alumni development, strategic messaging, legislative affairs and external constituent relations. As a UAM graduate, he understands the unique mission of the institution and its importance to southeast Arkansas."
A Dumas native, Weaver earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science with a minor in business from UAM in 1998 and a master of public administration degree from UA-Little Rock in 2016.
In 2005, Weaver became the district director for the Fourth Congressional District of Arkansas for Congressman Mike Ross, a post he held until 2012 when Ross decided not to seek re-election. Weaver then served as the campaign manager for U.S. Senator Mark Pryor's unsuccessful re-election campaign in 2014. Since Pryor's campaign, Weaver has worked as the vice president for external affairs at National Park College, where has overseen all public and media relations, government affairs, the NPC Foundation, and marketing for the college.
"I am excited to give back to a place that has given me so much," said Weaver. "UAM has a special story to tell because it serves to educate a population and an area in Arkansas that would go without these services otherwise. I also understand that UAM serves the entire state and I look forward to expanding the university's profile and engaging our alumni all over the country."
Weaver, 44, will be paid $148,247.
For more information, contact Jim Brewer at (870) 460-1274.
