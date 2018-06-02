Jersey Firewise Community Volunteers Holds Mitigation Project

Saturday, May 19, Jersey Firewise Community Volunteers held its annual Firewise Mitigation Project. This year JFCV were chosen by Firewise USA Headquarters in Colorada Springs, Colorado
as a premier Firewise Community across the US. This was the visitors' from Colorado first ever trip to Arkansas. Firewise Officials and media teams; Arkansas Firewise and Forestry Commission Leadership and their media team, as well as, Bradley County Forestry Commission's Forester Bob Baker, Rangers James Walls and James Wright were also present for the event. All gathered to document and celebrate this coveted designation by US Forestry Commission's National Firewise USA Program. "This is a great day for Jersey Firewise Community Volunteers," remarked Travis Haile, Arkansas Firewise State Coordinator. A total of 51 volunteers attended the varied aspects of the day.
Sheila Loomis serves as Firewise Coordinator for Jersey Fire District.
