Monday, June 4, 2018

Jersey Rural Fire Department responds to Banks Wildland Fire

The afternoon of Saturday June 2 , Jersey Rural Fire Department responded to a toned out fire call from  Warren PD as no other fire department indicated it was in route . The fire was reported to be a wildland fire approximately 1/2 mile West of Banks on Highway 278 West.

Upon arrival, Jersey Firefighters found a woods fire moving toward the left shoulder of the highway. The fire scene evidenced that the fire's origin was a short distance down a gravel lane or side road bordering a pine plantation running adjacent to 278 W.

The fire was quickly brought under control with water suppression equipment , hand-cleared fire line and
dozer-plowed fire break. Eight  (8) Jersey Firefighters, one (1) Banks Firefighter and two (2) Bradley County Forestry personnel worked the fire scene utilizing two Jersey brush trucks, one Banks brush truck and one Bradley County Forestry dozer .

The wildland  fire burned approximately 2 acres. The property was owned by Billy Watson.




at 12:08 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)