Jersey Rural Fire Department responds to Banks Wildland Fire

Upon arrival, Jersey Firefighters found a woods fire moving toward the left shoulder of the highway. The fire scene evidenced that the fire's origin was a short distance down a gravel lane or side road bordering a pine plantation running adjacent to 278 W.
The fire was quickly brought under control with water suppression equipment , hand-cleared fire line and
dozer-plowed fire break. Eight (8) Jersey Firefighters, one (1) Banks Firefighter and two (2) Bradley County Forestry personnel worked the fire scene utilizing two Jersey brush trucks, one Banks brush truck and one Bradley County Forestry dozer .
The wildland fire burned approximately 2 acres. The property was owned by Billy Watson.
No comments:
Post a Comment