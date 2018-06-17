Judge Pope Presides Over Four Pleas

Four plea bargains were recently approved by the Bradley county Circuit Court, presided over by Judge Sam Pope. All four defendants plead guilty and were sentenced.
Jon Blake Bodiford-Convicted of possession of controlled substance, schedule I and II, methanphetamine and drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 36 months suspended
Emmery Riley-Convicted of forgery II and theft of property, sentenced to 36 months probation and fines
James Lamar Phelps, II-Convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 24 months suspended and fines
Demario Rashad Bluford-Convicted of criminal trespass, burglary and domestic battering third degree, sentenced to 12 months suspended and fines
