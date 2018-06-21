Judge Porch Approves Pleas

Five defendents accepted plea agreements in Bradley County Circuit Court recently. Judge Steven porch presided. The cases were as follows:
1. Kristal Machelle Kirkpatrick-pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance, imposed
fees and 24 months in prison with 36 additional months suspended.
2. Brian Temple-pleaded guilty to breaking, and entering, theft, imposed 36 months suspended,
fees and restitution.
3. Dustin Wade Reddin-pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance, possession of drug
paraphernalia, imposed fines and fees, 36 months of supervised probation.
4. Joe Dale Evans-pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, theft, imposed and fees and 36 months
probation.
5. Terry Dayne Ferguson-pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance, imposed fines and
fees, 36 months probation.
