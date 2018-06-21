Thursday, June 21, 2018

Judge Porch Approves Pleas

Five defendents accepted plea agreements in Bradley County Circuit Court recently.  Judge Steven porch presided.  The cases were as follows:

1. Kristal Machelle Kirkpatrick-pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance, imposed
    fees and 24 months in prison with 36 additional months suspended.

2. Brian Temple-pleaded guilty to breaking, and entering, theft, imposed 36 months suspended,
    fees and restitution.

3. Dustin Wade Reddin-pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance, possession of drug
    paraphernalia, imposed fines and fees, 36 months of supervised probation.

4. Joe Dale Evans-pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, theft, imposed and fees and 36 months
    probation.


5. Terry Dayne Ferguson-pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance, imposed fines and
    fees, 36 months probation.
at 10:21 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)