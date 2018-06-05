June 4 Arrest Report

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Lorenzo Williams, 209 Womble, Warren, AR., age 33. arrested on warrants x3 (5-15-18)
Michael R. Clark Price, 911 S. Martin, Warren, AR., age 23, arrested on Calhoun County warrant (5-28-18)
Terrence Pickett, 623Bradley Rd. 194, Banks, AR., age 21. arrested on warrant (5-29-18)
Kory Pattison, 1031 Hwy. 278 W, Monticello, AR., age 25, charged with vehicle theft, arrested on Drew County warrant (5-29-18)
James Land, 1106 York St., Warren, AR., age 32, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-29-18)
Sarah Land, 712 Bradley Rd. 33, Hermitage, AR., age 53, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-30-18)
James Land, 1106 York St., Warren, AR., age 32, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-30-18)
Daniel Romero, 915 N. Martin, Warren, AR., age 37, charged with domestic battery 3rd (6-3-18)
Credell Davis, 203 S. Bradley, Warren, AR., age 45, arrested on warrant (6-3-18)
Kenneth Clary, Apt. 9, Walnut Circle, Warren, AR., age 30, arrested on warrant (6-3-18)
Royce Hall, 920 Rainy Rd., New Edinburg, AR., age 37, arrested on warrant (6-3-18)
