Kirsten Harvey, APRN

Mrs. Harvey received her Masters of Science in Nursing at Simmons College in February 2018 with honors in Sigma Theta Tau and the National Honors Society of Nursing. She received her board certification with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in March 2018. She received her Associates and Bachelors of Science in Nursing at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.
Mrs. Harvey resides in Monticello with her husband and their two young children. She feels like this is a community where she can do some good and looks forward to serving our community.
For an appointment call: 226-8636
Walk-ins Welcome!
pd ad-4 weeks
No comments:
Post a Comment