Local Chapter Donates to Wheelchair Swing

The Bradley County Chapter of ASEA presented $1,000 to Warren Mayor Bryan Martin on 6/21/18 to be used towards the purchase of a Wheelchair Swing for the Warren City Park. “I am proud of our Bradley County members of ASEA for reaching our goal of raising $1,000 in only a few short months to donate towards the wheelchair swing for the Warren City Park that will benefit the Clients at SEAHDC as well as all disabled citizens of Bradley County” stated Sheila Smith, Chapter President.
