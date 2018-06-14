Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Application Period Opens July 2, 2018

-Proof of total monthly household income for the month prior to application.
-All household members birth dates and social security numbers
-A recent electric bill and gas bill
Applications will only be taken from 8:30 a.m. –2:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday (offices are closed from 12:00 – 1:00 for lunch and closes at 4:30 p.m. daily). Staff will be at other county sites on Tuesday and Thursday, please check with your local Outreach Offices for locations. If you have any questions, please contact your local Outreach Office in your county:
BRADLEY COUNTY
Christina Harding: 870/226-4413
Old National Guard Armory, 101 S. Martin in Warren
For additional information contact: SEACAC Central Office LI-HEAP Program Director: Carolyn Davis: 870/226-2668 ext. 307
