Money Raised For Bradley County Imagination Library

During the June 19th Warren Rotary Club meeting, Rotarian Carlton Davis announced that the club's pancake breakfast conducted during the Pink Tomato Festival and other contributions raised $4133.00 for the Imagination Library. He also presented a check from former Warren resident and former state representative Marian Owens Ingram in the amount of $1750.00, also designated for the Imagination Library. Ms. Ingram no longer lives in Arkansas but is very supportive of the Rotary Club and their projects.
Funds raised and donated are used to furnish local children books to promote reading and learning. A book a month is mailed to 290 children age new born to five years old free of charge.
The Rotary Club expressed their appreciation to everyone who donates and attended the pancake breakfast.
