Pink Tomato Festival Event For Children

The SEARK Bradley County Arts for Children Committee ( BCAC ) will host a FREE EVENT during the Warren Pink Tomato Festival for children, kindergarten through 5th grade. The event is "Paint and Picture," in which individual students with a parent present will paint creativity and colorfully one of twelve white board characters, which are approximately three ( 3 ) feet wide and tall. Upon completion of the child's painting, a committee member will snap a picture using the parent's phone for remembrance of this fun day. The event is to be held in the vacant lot on the corner of Main and Cypress Streets. It will take place on June 9th from 8:00 to 10:00 A.M.
Come have fun with your children or grandchildren at a free event. ;;
