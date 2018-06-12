PTF Antique Car Show Results Announced

Winners of the PTF Antique-Rod-Classic Car Show:
Rat Rod Winner: Scott Clanton 1950 Ford F1
Pre 50’s stock: Jimmie Camp 1928 Chevy National
Pre 50’s Modified: Terry and Betty Williams1933 Ford Speed Convertible
1950’s Stock: Ronnie Primm 1957Chevy Belaire
1950’s Modified: Percy Rogers 1950 Ford F1
1960’s Stock: Tonya Knoener 1969 Dodge Super Bee
1960’s Modified: Donald Dendy 1962 Impala
1970’s Stock: Allen and Kathy Gay 1970 Chevy Chevelle
1970’s Modified: Brooke Davis 1972 Chevy C-10
Best Interior: Allen and Kathy Gay 1970 Chevy Chevelle
Best Paint- Robert Harris 1948 Ford F1
Best in Show: Tommy Davis 1967 Chevy C-10
