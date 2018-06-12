Tuesday, June 12, 2018

PTF Antique Car Show Results Announced

Winners of the PTF Antique-Rod-Classic Car Show:  

Rat Rod Winner: Scott Clanton 1950 Ford F1

Pre 50’s stock: Jimmie Camp 1928 Chevy National

Pre 50’s Modified: Terry and Betty Williams1933 Ford Speed Convertible

1950’s Stock: Ronnie Primm 1957Chevy Belaire

1950’s Modified: Percy Rogers 1950 Ford F1

1960’s Stock: Tonya Knoener 1969 Dodge Super Bee

1960’s Modified: Donald Dendy 1962 Impala

1970’s Stock:  Allen and Kathy Gay  1970 Chevy Chevelle

1970’s Modified: Brooke Davis  1972 Chevy C-10

Best Interior: Allen and Kathy Gay 1970 Chevy Chevelle

Best Paint- Robert Harris  1948 Ford F1


Best in Show:  Tommy Davis 1967 Chevy C-10





