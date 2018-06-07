News
Thursday, June 7, 2018
Rotarians Hear Program on Autism
The Warren Rotary Club met at noon Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church. Rotarian Randall Baker had the program for June 5th he spoke about Autism Awareness.
