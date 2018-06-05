School Board Hires New Staff and Accepts Resignations

The Warren School Board met Tuesday evening for their regular monthly meeting. After approving the minutes from the previous regular monthly meeting and one special meeting, the board heard minute messages from the building administrators and the assistant superintendent.
Following the minute messages, Rob Reep gave a presentation to the board explaining his proposal for livestreaming of Lumberjack athletic events.
After returning from executive session, the board re-organized as required by law each year. No changes were made in the President, Vice President, nor Secretary.
The following personnel matters were approved:
Resignations accepted from:
Jimmie Courtney-ABC Preschool Teacher
Tammy Sanders-Speech Language Pathologist
Melissa Henke-Kindergarten Teacher at Eastside
Noel Turner-8th Grade Civics/Economics Teacher
Lori Ramsey-Math Instructor WHS
Certified Hires:
Jamie Courtney-ABC Lead Teacher
Coleman Horn-WHS Biology Instructor
Mitchell Lane-WHS History Structure
David Yates-WHS History Instructor
Clark Watkins-WMS Assistant Principal
Classified Hires:
Andrew Tolbert-Consulting Services for 2018/2019
Bruce Harris-Contract Summer Labor
Mario Partman-Contract Summer Labor
Alex Harris-Contract Summer Labor
Cameron Cobb-Contract Summer Labor
Catrina R. Tatu, Roberson-Addendum to contract
In other business the board:
*approved electronic transfer of funds
*approved AR public school property insurance renewal
*approved the assurances for the migrant education program
*approved verification and welding booths at SEACBEC
*approved concrete work for the track
*approved Bryan Cornish and Debbi Hargrave as Ex-Officio
*approved accreditation report
*approved financial report
Superintendent Cornish gave his report to the board.
There were no public comments, and the meeting was adjourned.
