Search and Rescue Presented with Quilt

|(L to R) Tabitha Herrington, Sandra DalSanto, Sue Wilson, Patsy Plair, Sheriff Herschel Tillman, Kim Tillman, Wanda Carr, and Jody Raines
At the close of the 2018 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, the Bradley County Block Builders Club presented Sheriff Herschel Tillman with a quilt to be used to raise funds for search and rescue in Bradley County. The colorful quilt was made and donated by the quilters to express their appreciation for the use of the county’s building to hold the club’s annual quilt show. The proceeds generated from raffle sales on the quilt will be used to purchase equipment and materials relating to officer and public safety.
The Block Builders Club is a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service. Persons interested in quilting and serving their community can receive further information about becoming a part of this organization by contacting the extension office at 870 226-8410.
