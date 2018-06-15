Southark Internships

Internships while in college promote academic and career development. The objective of an internship is to establish a balance between the interns’ learning goals and the specific work an organization needs to be completed.
Interning students gather first-hand experience in real-life business practices and skills. As some of the core indicators for the Carl D. Perkins Grant Program—simply referred to as Perkins—focus on retention, credential attainment and placement in employment, internships developed for students at SouthArk provide ideal opportunities to achieve these goals.
In academic year 2013-2014, SouthArk’s Perkins program began year one of a three-year endeavor to develop an internship program at the college. In 2014-2015, Perkins placed 11 students who were majoring in career and technical education programs at SouthArk into internships. In 2015-2016, Perkins placed 12 career and technical education students into internships. The companies and organizations that housed those interns included Georgia-Pacific, Chemtura, El Dorado Chemical, Lion Oil and the El Dorado Boys and Girls Club.
The internship program worked toward retention and credential attainment, building interest and encouraging persistence. It also encouraged students to experience non-traditional career fields. In fact, the program was initially designed as a draw for non-traditional majors to help with career goals while also serving as a resource for career and technical education students. The program improved job placement, as statistics indicate that a significant number of interns ultimately are hired by one of the companies with whom they interned.
Kourtney Castillo was one of the first SouthArk students to take part in the internship program, with a placement at Great Lakes Solutions. One month into her internship, this 20-year-old accounting major was offered a full-time position as storeroom coordinator.
Theresa Mitchell began an internship six months before graduation.
“I am in a position that I absolutely love,” she noted. “Through my internship experience, I have met people in all sorts of fields, and I obtained a lot of new contacts.”
Proving to be an asset to the company during her internship, she found a position was created for her upon graduation.
Other companies with whom Perkins was able to develop intern partnerships include Arkansas Women’s Business Center; Murphy Oil; William L. Evans, CPA; Systems Contracting; South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra; Kids N Golf; Trotter Car Dealership; Teeter Motor Company; Rue21; and Hays Rental. These partnerships included internship opportunities for students majoring in fields such as marketing, education, entrepreneurship, accounting, information technology, process technology, performance and media arts and automotive service technology.
Some programs at colleges and universities require internships as part of their graduate capstones, while others make them possible by way of other avenues such as Perkins. An internship can be a valuable component of your college education no matter where you attend, or what career field interests you.
(A Guided Path is a monthly column that provides information about transitioning to higher education, written by the staff of South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. Tim Johnson is the Perkins Grant coordinator at SouthArk.)
