State Farm Awards Hersey Firewise Community Volunteers Wildfire Preparedness Award

State Farm Insurance has awarded Jersey Firewise Community Volunteers its Wildfire Preparedness Award for Arkansas. The community project serving as the basis of the award was JFCV's recycling of wood gained from trees mitigated; that is trees that block entrances to property or contribute to wildfire danger near structures in the urban interface (where the woods join property and structures in rural areas ), into firewood held in reserve for Jersey Fire District community members who deplete their primary home heating source - wood - during winter.
Jersey Firewise Volunteers appreciate State Farm Insurance and local State Farm Agent Joey Cathey for their support of the Jersey community volunteer efforts.
