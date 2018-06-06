News
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Summer Reading Opens with Craig O'Neill
Join the Warren Branch Library June 7 @ 10 am for their opening summer reading program, featuring Craig O'Neill of THV11 with his special presentation, "Libraries Rock...paper...scissors.....!!" (all ages)
