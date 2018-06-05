Thank You Mrs. Beverly Reep For Your 39 Years of Service

|Mrs. Beverly Reep, a teacher that has worked as a history teacher for 39 years retired
at the end of the 2018 school year. Here, she is pictured at Thomas Jefferson's
Monticello, a regular stop on here past student trips to Washington, D.C.
Mrs. Beverly Reep will always be that special teacher who impacted a small yet large at heart community in the state of Arkansas. She is considered one of the great pillars of the educational system here within the Warren community. She has served our school system for 39 years. Beverly Reep has helped most of us as well as our children experience getting education in a fun and exciting way. She looked among the students not as individuals but as a community of blended backgrounds. Mrs. Reep has participated and impacted this community in various ways. Beverly Reep organized a summer trip that would take the students to our nation’s capital to experience something much more than a trip to Washington D.C., but a lifetime experience that each student would keep and cherish for the rest of their lives. Beverly offered tutoring sessions outside of the school walls without pay to ensure that each student was getting the opportunity to pass to the next level because she believed every student was capable of learning. Beverly offered emotional support to students to show that her door was always open for communication. She was very active within the different organizations as well as athletics to show that she supported her students in every way possible. Being a teacher is not an easy job and she did her job with dignity and class. Warren has truly been blessed by a Woman of God that truly believes her calling was to teach and guide the children of her community. We thank you again for your 39 years of exceptional service!
Sincerely,
All Former Students
