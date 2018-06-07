The Kinsmen Are Outstanding

|The Kinsmen
|Danny Williams
Warren Mayor Bryan Martin served as Emcee along with Miss Sarah Helms, Miss Pink Tomato, 2018 and Miss, Miss Kelli Jo Stain Teen Pink Tomato, 2018. All three emcees did a great job and the Lions Club is appreciative of their support and attendance.
The Warren Lions Club was formed in 1947 and was instrumental in establishing the Bradley County Medical Center and focuses on vision correction and blindness prevention. They work on various other community projects, including the gazebo at the city park. The club provides free vision screenings for preschool children throughout Bradley County and South Arkansas.
The Club meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. The second Wednesday, the meeting is held at Molly's Diner at noon and the fourth Wednesday the meeting is conducted at Simple Simon's at noon. Any one interested in becoming a member is welcome to visit. The club mission is "We Serve."
Thanks to the following advertisers for supporting the Musical Jamboree:
First State Bank, Johnson's Hardware, Dees Station, Dr. Kerry Pennington, Dr. John Durmon, Warren Bank & Trust, ESCO, Lumberjack Yamaha, Greg Harton Shelter Insurance, Simple Simon's Pizza, Dr. Bob Smalling, Frazer's Funeral Home, Merchants and Planters Agency, Bradley County Medical Center, Ouachita Hardwood Flooring, Dr. Joe Wharton. Baker's Wholesale Supply of Monticello, First State Bank ( James Wells Vice President ), PotlatchDeltic, Mitchell Lumber & Hardware, James Glass & Body Shop, Dichelle Engelkes George, M.D., Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Sonic of Warren, Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union, BCEDC, Haley, Claycomb, & Roper, First United Methodist Church, Union Bank and Day & Night Store,
The Warren Lions Club appreciates our sponsors and urges the people of Warren and Bradley County to utilize the goods and services the sponsoring businesses provide. We thank everyone who attended and made donations.
|Some of the members of the Lions Club with Mayor Martin and Miss Pink Tomato Sarah Helms and Teen Miss Pink Tomato Kelli Jo Stain.
