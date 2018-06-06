News
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
The Kinsmen Quartet To Feature At Tonight's Lion's Club Jamboree
The Kinsmen Quartet will be featured in the Lion's Club Gospel Jamboree, which begins at 7:00 p.m. tonight in the Cultural Center. The event is free to the public.
at
11:17 AM
