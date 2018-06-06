Wednesday, June 6, 2018

The Kinsmen Quartet To Feature At Tonight's Lion's Club Jamboree

The Kinsmen Quartet will be featured in the Lion's Club Gospel Jamboree, which begins at 7:00 p.m. tonight in the Cultural Center.  The event is free to the public.
at 11:17 AM

