Warren Bank Purchases First Box of Tomatoes

Madison McGehee and Samantha Clanton brought in the first box of tomatoes from Clanton Farms for the 2018 growing season. They are pictured with Kelly Ashcraft(center), President of Warren Bank, with Teen Miss Pink Tomato Kelly Jo Stain and Miss Pink Tomato Sarah Helms.
Warren Bank purchased the tomatoes in the annual auction held during the All-Tomato Luncheon. Proceeds go to the University of Arkansas for tomato research. Warren Bank purchased the box for $2,200.
