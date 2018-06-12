Warren City Council Approves CDBG Grant For Industry

The Warren City Council adopted a resolution making $100,000.00 available to J & E. Food Group as they prepare to open the new poultry plant in the city industrial park in July. The action was taken during the council's regular monthly meeting conducted June 12. The funding is provided by the Federal government through the state of Arkansas. Funds were awarded to the City of Warren as a grant and will be spent as a loan to the private company. The loan is forgiven if the firm maintains a set number of jobs for a set number of years. If the company fails to maintain the jobs, the loan or a portion must be repaid.
City Clerk Helen Boswell went over the financial report in detail. She reported that the city is running a slight surplus to date and that the city sales tax generated $81,030.69 in May of 2018. The city share of the county sales tax generated $54,354.06. In both cases the revenues are up over the past month and for the year. The council was provided a report from the District Court Clerk. Other monthly reports were provided by city department heads and boards and commissions.
During the meeting it was announced that Aaron Devon Smith has been hired as a volunteer fire fighter by the Warren Civil Service Commission. The council also approved a step pay raise for Officer Matthew Chance from 4B to 8A. Mr. Chance had been working as a dispatcher and has been hired as a police officer by the Civil Service Commission.
The council approved all bills to be paid for May, 2018 and set the next meeting for Monday, July 9th at 5:30 P.M.
