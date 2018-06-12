Warren Fire Department Responds To Fires

|Drone photos by Dale Wheeler of fire on Boyd Street
The Warren Fire Department was called out twice Tuesday, June 12 to put out fires. The first call came in around 6:05 A.M to a vacant house on Boyd Street. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries. The cause remains under investigation. Two fire engines and 14 firemen answered the call.
The second alarm occurred around 1:23 P.M. on the Bypass near the Lighthouse Church. A Drew County truck caught fire. It was put put out but did sustain serious damage. Sixteen firemen responded to the call and no one was injured.
No comments:
Post a Comment