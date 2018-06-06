Warren High School Seniors Awarded 1.3 Million In Scholarships

WARREN, AR — Graduates of the Warren High School Class of 2018 accumulated over 1.3 million dollars in academic scholarships. While the Class of 2018 was offered multiple scholarships from various institutions, this amount reflects the scholarships that have been accepted from the students’ institution of choice. Several seniors were recognized for receiving the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship, which is valued at $14,000 over 4 years.
WHS Honor Graduates were awarded the following scholarships: Union Bank & Trust Scholarship, valued at $1,000, was awarded to Maria Castillo; the UCA Excellence Scholarship, valued at $28,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Kami Files; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, the Bradley Co Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship, valued at $400, the Kimey Scholastic Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Alania Glover; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, the Jimmie Don Duprey Memorial Scholarship and Character Award, valued at $100, the Eloise Levin's Teacher Scholarship from GFWC Arkansas, valued at $500, the Emeline Killiam Pope, Sallie Pope Wood, and Velma Wood Powell UAM Foundation Scholarship, valued at $286, the Leslie & Faye Beard UAM Foundation Scholarship, valued at $119, the Maurice and Minnie Chambers Webb UAM Foundation Scholarship, valued at $70,
and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Emmalee Goad; the Louisiana Tech Outstanding Student Scholarship, valued at $16,000, and the Louisiana Tech Bulldog Scholarship, valued at $44,196, were awarded to Luke Gorman; the UAPB Band Scholarship, valued at $34,400, the UAPB Dean’s Academic Scholarship, valued at $21,600, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to KaNiyia Grant; the SAU Achievement Scholarship, valued at $8,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Da’Shavona Hampton; the UAM Wevill Excellence Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Kasey Kellum; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Chloe Lanier; the Warren School District Scholarship, valued at $2,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Johanna Lasiter; the UAPB Dean’s Academic Scholarship, valued at $21,600, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Tatyana Newton; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Davis Pennington; the OBU Merit Scholarship, valued at $56,000, the OBU Minister’s Child Scholarship, valued at $8,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Lauren Reams; the College of the Ozarks Scholarship, valued at $75,600, was awarded to Avery Rhoden; the UAPB Leadership Scholarship, valued at $4,000, the Delta Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Scholarship, valued at $1,000, the 12th District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Women's Missionary Society Scholarship, valued at $1,000, the Grand Prince Hall Lodge Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Corinne Ridgell; the SouthArk Living the Dream Scholarship, valued at $2,000, and the Carthel Raines Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Amber Wilson Beta Club Service Scholarship, valued at $300, were awarded to Estephany Roman; the SAU Achievement Scholarship, valued at $8,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Braley Sanson; the University of Arkansas Honors College Academy Connection Scholarship, valued at $14,000, the Wal-Mart Scholars Endowed Fund Scholarship, valued at $10,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Valedictorian Mackenzie Selby; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Josie Smith; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, the Miss Cleveland County Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Saladitorian Mary-Lynn Wagnon; and the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to A’Kasha Wright.
Other scholarships awarded to graduates include: the UALR Chancellor’s Leadership Corp Scholarship, valued at $16,000, the UALR Foundation Fund Board Scholarship, the Southeast Arkansas Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Debutante Cotillion Scholarship, valued at $1,000, the Drew County Branch NAACP Scholarship, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Breauna Bailey; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Taylar Barnett; the SAU Tech Merit Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Grant Barrett; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Mason Bigham; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to India Chancellor; the UAPB Vesper Choir Tuition Scholarship, valued at $16,800, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Heaven Clary; the SouthArk Freshman Recognition Scholarship, valued at $3,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Megan Davis; the UAM Weevil Excellence Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded the Bethany Flowers; the SouthArk Living the Dream Scholarship, valued at $2,000, was awarded to Santiago Garcia; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Justin Gavin; U.S. Army scholarships, valued at $133,471.36, were awarded to Damarcus Gilbert; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Martheli Gonzalez; Army National Guard scholarships, valued at $65,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Briaunna Harris; the Junior Auxiliary of Warren Scholarship, valued at $2,000, and the Lorrie L. Baker Honorary Nursing Scholarship, valued at $1,000, were awarded to Valerie Heintzleman; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Alex Jaimes; U.S. Air Force Scholarships, valued at $65,000, were awarded to Kalex Miller; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Daniel Mondragon; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Kayla Payne; the Arkansas Rural Health EMT Scholarship, valued at $1,400, the Lorrie L. Baker Honorary Nursing Scholarship, valued at $1,000, and the FUMC Garner Family Scholarship, valued at $2,500, were awarded to Tarra Peek; The UAM Crossett Scholarship, valued at $7,500, the Blake Harris Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Scott Pennington; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Ken Puterbaugh; the SAU Tech Merit Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to John Rogers; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to
Natalie Sanchez; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Marcus Shipp; a UAM Football Scholarship was awarded to Wallace Smith; the Dr. and Mrs H. A. Dew Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Blake Harris Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, were awarded to Shakeria Stovall; the Henderson State University Red & Gray Scholarship, valued at $16,000, the Mickey O' Quinn Henderson Foundation Scholarship, valued at $625, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Audio Essay and American Legion Oratorical Speech Scholarship, valued at $400, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Will Stracner; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Grace Wiggins; and the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Cole Wolfe. Congratulations to the Class of 2018.
