Friday, June 8, 2018

Warren School District Provides Free Summer Lunches

The Warren School District is providing free lunch for anyone under the age of 18. Lunch will be served at Warren Middle School on the following dates:
June 11-14 at 11:00
June 18-21 at 11:00
at 10:01 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)