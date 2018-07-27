2018 Fair Plans Well Underway

Planning Committee for the 2018 Bradley County Fair meet Thursday afternoon at 4:00 P.M. in the Agri-Building on First Street in Warren to continue planning for the Fair set for September 12-15, 2018. The committee is being chaired by Ken Simmons.
The committee went over the schedule of events and discussed a number of items and programs.One of the highlights expected this year will be the "Kids Demolition Derby" for ages k-3rd grade. It should be fun for the youngsters and fun to watch for the adults. ( Very Safe )
Tickets for events and for the purchase of a rack of ribs will be available starting next week at the offices of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, located on the first floor of the Warren Municipal Building. Contestants for the various pageants may also sign up at the Chamber office.
Contestants or the Miss Bradley County Fair Queen Pageant, to be held Saturday, September 25th at 4:00 P.M., will compete in sportswear, evening gown and interviews. The winner will receive a scholarship to UAM or another local college and will win $250.00 cash.
A Baggo tournament is planned for the 15th at 1:00 P.M. There will be a modest entry fee. First place will win 50% of the total fees collected, second place will win 20%, third place will win 10% with the Fair keeping 20%. this should be a fun and competitive event.
A talent show is set for 3:00 P.M. on Saturday and the winner will receive $100.00 cash.
There will be numerous equipment and material vendors present at the fair for shoppers to see and discuss. Make plans now to attend the 2018 Bradley County Fair. More information will be forthcoming as we near the date.
Click here to Reply, Reply to all, or Forward
7.3 GB (20%) of 36 GB used
Manage
Terms · Privacy · Program Policies
Last account activity: 3 hours ago
Details
The committee went over the schedule of events and discussed a number of items and programs.One of the highlights expected this year will be the "Kids Demolition Derby" for ages k-3rd grade. It should be fun for the youngsters and fun to watch for the adults. ( Very Safe )
Tickets for events and for the purchase of a rack of ribs will be available starting next week at the offices of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, located on the first floor of the Warren Municipal Building. Contestants for the various pageants may also sign up at the Chamber office.
Contestants or the Miss Bradley County Fair Queen Pageant, to be held Saturday, September 25th at 4:00 P.M., will compete in sportswear, evening gown and interviews. The winner will receive a scholarship to UAM or another local college and will win $250.00 cash.
A Baggo tournament is planned for the 15th at 1:00 P.M. There will be a modest entry fee. First place will win 50% of the total fees collected, second place will win 20%, third place will win 10% with the Fair keeping 20%. this should be a fun and competitive event.
A talent show is set for 3:00 P.M. on Saturday and the winner will receive $100.00 cash.
There will be numerous equipment and material vendors present at the fair for shoppers to see and discuss. Make plans now to attend the 2018 Bradley County Fair. More information will be forthcoming as we near the date.
Click here to Reply, Reply to all, or Forward
7.3 GB (20%) of 36 GB used
Manage
Terms · Privacy · Program Policies
Last account activity: 3 hours ago
Details
No comments:
Post a Comment