Arrest Report: July 16, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Corey Kinney, 103 Pierson St., Warren, AR . age 30, arrested on warrant (7-7-18)

Tyvonte Clary, 106 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR, age 28, arrested on warrant (7-9-18)

Jason Alexander, 1242 Golf Links Rd., Hot Springs, AR., age 36, court (7-9-18)

James Land, 208 Cemetery St., Wqarren, AR., age 32, court (7-9-18)

Nahumyaset Vinson, 232 Walaest St., Camden, AR., age 43,court (7-9-18)

Keith Laron Robinson, 634 E. 9th St., Fordyce, AR., age 53, Arkansas Board of Parole (7-11-18)

Joshua Grice, 701 Clio St., Warren, AR., arrested on warrant (7-12-18)

James Avery, Jr., 903 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 43, arrested on warrant, driving on suspended license, failure to yield (7-13-18)

Arturo Macias-Bautista, 806 N. James, Warren, AR., age 48, arrested on warrant (7-14-18)

Jason G. Huffman, 465 Jefferson Ave., Monticello, AR., age 37, charged with domestic battery 3rd (7-15-18)

Robert Dale Thompson, 3921 Farm Market Rd., New Edinburg, AR., age 56, charged with drivers license suspended, expired tags, no insurance (7-15-18)
