Monday, July 23, 2018

Arrest Report: July 23, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Dewana Runion, 7300 Rye Cuttoff, Rye, AR., age 51, arrested on warrant, Monticello Police Department (7-16-18)

Delvin Demond Neal, 600 S. Walnut, Warren, AR., age 31, Arrested on warrant x3 (7-16-18)

Colton Wade Smith, 350 Bradley Rd. 85, Warren, AR., age 20, Charged with possession of controlled substance, no insurance, fictitious tags, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a weapon, no seatbelt (7-17-18)

Leslie T. Phillips, 110C S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 57, charged with theft by receiving (7-20-180

Valentin Rodriguez, 1414 Melrose Dr., Warren, AR., age 33, charged with public intoxication (7-22-18)

Kasandra Gatson, 609 Cherry, Warren, AR., age 40, arrested on warrant (7-22-18)

