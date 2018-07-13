Art Gallery, Gift Shop, And Art Class Business Opens On Main Street

|Rob Reep Studio, a new art gallery and gift shop, opened its doors on Main Street Thursday morning with around 70 people there to celebrate.
Prior to the ceremony, Mrs. Maymie Lassiter and her daughter Terri came for a tour of the new business. Rob purchased the building from Mrs. Maymie. She and her husband, Bootie, purchased the building in the 1970's. Over the years it has housed Warren Motor Supply, Gordon's House of Music, and Pat Baker's Jewelry Store. Visitors dropping by during the Tomato Festival told Rob that Craig O'Neill's grandfather built the building and housed a furniture store in it originally.
|Local original Rob Reep art greeting cards are now available in the gift shop.
Volunteer President of the Chamber of Commerce, Denisa Pennington, spoke, followed by Patrick Marshall, the incoming Chairman of the Chamber. Patrick thanked Rob for coming back home and investing in the future of Warren.
Mayor Martin told the crowd gathered that he had watched Rob grow up here in Warren and that Main Street had been a great part of his life. From his grandfather to his father, and then himself, Mayor Martin was a Main Street retailer.
|Rob Reep(left), and Mayor Bryan Martin(right), pictured standing
beside Reep's newest painting, a view of the City Park train.
The painting titled, Engine 123, is currently
available to view at the Rob Reep Studio.
Rob Reep Studio is a beautiful art gallery where Reep displays his paintings for sale. One of the paintings that drew much local interest at the opening was one of the beloved
City Park train.
In addition to the gallery, the Studio is home to a unique gift shop with a hometown focus. "I want the Studio to be a place where local artisans can display their art, whether it be jewelry making, quilting, hand-crafted specialty soaps, embroidery, or cooking up delicious sauces," said Reep. He currently has five local vendors who are displaying their workmanship for sale.
"It is a great place for people to purchase gifts with a little touch of Warren, Bradley County, and the surrounding area," said Beverly Reep, Rob's mother who will be helping out in the gift shop. "I think people are looking for those special items as well as other items we have for sale."
|The Studio's gift shop is already carrying a local tshirt design,
with many more designs planned to come out soon.
The shop also carries Grounds and Hounds Coffee. For each bag sold, the company that makes the coffee makes a donation to an animal shelter. "I am in the process of having coffee mugs with the train painting featured on them soon," indicated Rob. The painting will also be made in cards. "If you want to send someone a card, pick one of the cards up from the shop, and send them not only greetings but a beautiful card with a touch of home.
In the back of the building, Rob will soon begin art classes. Persons wishing to take a class may sign up online or come by the Studio to reserve their seat. The classes are two hours long. For only $35, you can take the class. All materials are provided, and at the end on the class, you will have a wonderful creation to take home. Class size is limited to 10. The lessons are held on Tuesday nights from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
"Of course, we are continuing to operate salineriverchronicle.com in new office space in the building," added Reep's father, Gregg, who works as the chief advertising manager and one of the online news source's reporters.
"I want to thank everyone who came to the ribbon-cutting event and those who stopped in to shop," said Reep.
