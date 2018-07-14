Bradley County Health Coalition Discusses Extensive Agenda

Members of the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition met July 12th to discuss a lenthly agenda which consisted of reports from past endeavors and plans for the future. A good crowd was present.
A detailed report was given by Alicia Outlaw concerning the April 21, 2018 Bradley County Health Fair. Survey results were reviewed. The report concluded that, "based on this data we can conclude that there was a change in knowledge and awareness as it relates to knowledge of blood pressure, cholesterol, and what to do when having a heart attack or stroke among Bradley County Health Fair participants." The purpose of the fair was to educate and provide test results.
The group talked about the upcoming county fair, ongoing work to develop a mobile library and plans to raffle tickets for a quilt to be given away with the proceeds to go to the coalition. There was discussion concerning plans to host a "Senior Night Event" to be held at Guest House next year, May 2, 2019.
Christy Campbell with the State's tobacco Prevention program was present and talked about programs and services that can be provided to help stamp out smoking and reduce tobacco usage. She handed out materials for use.
The Coalition talked about future "kids events for Halloween and Christmas, as well as future movie nights. Several activities are in the planning stages.
Alicia Outlaw informed the organization that safety meetings are planned. A seminar is set for August 24th at 1:00 P.M. to be conducted at the Brunson Complex Conference Room on Bragg Street. Any one interested must RSVP by August 16th. Contact Alicia Outlaw at the Bradley County Health Department for additional information. Individual businesses can schedule a safety seminar if they choose.
A detailed report was given by Alicia Outlaw concerning the April 21, 2018 Bradley County Health Fair. Survey results were reviewed. The report concluded that, "based on this data we can conclude that there was a change in knowledge and awareness as it relates to knowledge of blood pressure, cholesterol, and what to do when having a heart attack or stroke among Bradley County Health Fair participants." The purpose of the fair was to educate and provide test results.
The group talked about the upcoming county fair, ongoing work to develop a mobile library and plans to raffle tickets for a quilt to be given away with the proceeds to go to the coalition. There was discussion concerning plans to host a "Senior Night Event" to be held at Guest House next year, May 2, 2019.
Christy Campbell with the State's tobacco Prevention program was present and talked about programs and services that can be provided to help stamp out smoking and reduce tobacco usage. She handed out materials for use.
The Coalition talked about future "kids events for Halloween and Christmas, as well as future movie nights. Several activities are in the planning stages.
Alicia Outlaw informed the organization that safety meetings are planned. A seminar is set for August 24th at 1:00 P.M. to be conducted at the Brunson Complex Conference Room on Bragg Street. Any one interested must RSVP by August 16th. Contact Alicia Outlaw at the Bradley County Health Department for additional information. Individual businesses can schedule a safety seminar if they choose.
No comments:
Post a Comment