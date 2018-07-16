Monday, July 16, 2018

Central Church Revival

The public is invited to a revival to be held by Central Missionary Baptist Church Monday, July 16th, Tuesday, July 17th and Wednesday, July 18th.  Services begin each evening at 7:00 P.M.  Central is located on Seminary Street, just across the street from the high school basketball gym.

Preaching Monday night will be Bro. Jerry Carter, a former pastor at Central, who now preaches near Hamburg.  Tuesday night Bro. Barry Carter, who grew up at Central will bring the message.  Barry is a former Lumberjack quarterback.  Wednesday evening, Bro Micah Carter, Bro. Barry's son will preach.  Bro. Barry is at Crossett and Bro. Micah is at Magnolia.

Everyone is invited! 
