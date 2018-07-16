Central Church Revival

The public is invited to a revival to be held by Central Missionary Baptist Church Monday, July 16th, Tuesday, July 17th and Wednesday, July 18th. Services begin each evening at 7:00 P.M. Central is located on Seminary Street, just across the street from the high school basketball gym.
Preaching Monday night will be Bro. Jerry Carter, a former pastor at Central, who now preaches near Hamburg. Tuesday night Bro. Barry Carter, who grew up at Central will bring the message. Barry is a former Lumberjack quarterback. Wednesday evening, Bro Micah Carter, Bro. Barry's son will preach. Bro. Barry is at Crossett and Bro. Micah is at Magnolia.
Everyone is invited!
