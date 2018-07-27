City Aviation Commission Reviews Bids

Members of the Warren Aviation Commission meet Thursday, July 26th in the Municipal Courtroom to review bids for a new "Precision Approach Path Indicator" for the North end of the runway at Warren Municipal Airport. The project was designed by McClelland Engineers under contract with the City of Warren and bid out. The low bid was submitted by H & H Electric, Inc. in the amount of $58,348.50. The total project cost is estimated at $90,849.00, which includes all engineering and construction and equipment cost. The bid was reviewed by the commission and will now be forwarded to the Federal Aviation Administration for approval.
If approved by the FAA, the city will receive a grant for 90% of the total cost and the city can apply for a state grant for the other 10% through the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics. If both grants are approved, the entire project will not cost the city any local funds.
The Warren Municipal Airport is owned and operated by the City of Warren. It is home to a number of airplanes and is utilized by private business and state government as well as individuals. Current members of the city Aviation Commission are:
Dr. Joe Hank Wharton, Chairman
H. Murray Claycomb
Raymond Colen
John B. Frazer, Jr.
Rick Stracner
Mayor Bryan Martin was present for the meeting and briefed the commission on the bids and grant plans. The commission had previously authorized the city to seek bids.
