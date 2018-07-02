City Hall & Courthouse Closed July 4th

In honor of America's 242nd birthday, the City of Warren Municipal Building will be closed on the 4th of July. There will be no solid waste collection on the 4th. ( Since the 4th is on a Wednesday, the city will not be picking up class four materials that have been called in ). All regular days will be collected as usual.
The Bradley County Courthouse will also be closed on the 4th. There will be regular garbage pickup in the county, but there will be no garbage collected on Friday, July 6th. The routes normally run on the 6th will be collected on Thursday the 5th. The county landfill will be open on the fourth and will be closed on the 6th of July.
As always, the City of Warren Emergency Services Center ( Police and Fire ) will be open and fully staffed.
