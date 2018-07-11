Communities Unlimited Holds Meeting

|Julinna Echeverri and Tami Hornbeck
Facilitating the meeting Tuesday evening were Tami Hornbeck and Juliana Echeverri. They discussed the matter of Entrepreneurship and how to make it work in a smaller community. Subjects such as finance and capital, advocates, regulations, markets and netrworks, community and culture, infrastructure, resources and education were covered. The public in attendance made comments and voiced their ideas and thoughts.
Among those attending were Mayor Bryan Martin, Interium Chamber President Denisa Pennington, Warren Council Member Jancy Cobb, BCEDC Executive Director Len Blaylock,III and several business owners and interested citizens as well as local press.
There will be future meetings and recommendations made.
