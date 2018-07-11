Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Communities Unlimited Holds Meeting

Julinna Echeverri and Tami Hornbeck
Representatives of Communities Unlimited were on hand Tuesday, July 10th in the Warren Municipal Courtroom to conduct a public meeting, as the organization continues its work with the City of Warren in an effort to help facilitate growth and economic development.  The work is being down at no cost to the city.  Communities Unlimited is a non-profit organization funded by a federal grant to assist rural communities.  Warren is one of three they are currently working with.

Facilitating the meeting Tuesday evening were Tami Hornbeck and Juliana Echeverri.  They discussed the matter of Entrepreneurship and how to make it work in a smaller community.  Subjects such as finance and capital, advocates, regulations, markets and netrworks, community and culture, infrastructure, resources and education were covered.  The public in attendance made comments and voiced their ideas and thoughts.

Among those attending were Mayor Bryan Martin, Interium Chamber President Denisa Pennington, Warren Council Member Jancy Cobb, BCEDC Executive Director Len Blaylock,III and several business owners and interested citizens as well as local press.

There will be future meetings and recommendations made.
