Community Action Full Board Meets

After struggling the past couple of months getting a quorum present, the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency Board conducted a regular board meeting at the Agency headquarters in Warren July 17th. A variety of program reports were submitted for review and the financial records were presented and approved.
Among the various programs discussed was the plan to purchase a camera system for the county Head Start Centers. The board voted to table action and to seek official bids and consider further.
In other action the members voted to utilize $21,775.00 of carryover money and use ti to help purchase a vehicle needed by the agency.
There was considerable discussion relating to the issue of board members missing too many meetings in violation of the bylaws. It was noted that the board did not want to kick anyone off the board, but the bylaws should be adhered to and it is important for each member to attend regularly and take part. Board Member Angela Marshall stated the bylaws should be followed using due diligence and considering legitimate reasons for non attendance. She said the rules should be followed. The board voted to notify members who have missed too many meeting and give them the opportunity to explain their reasons prior to action being taken to remove them. There was some discussion about changing to an every other month meeting schedule once a permanent Executive Director is hired.
The board talked about how to deal with a federal ruing that $4784.00 must be repaid as unallowable cost for staff attending a meeting back in 2014. The agency appealed the finding but has been denied. The meeting involved training sessions. The funds will be repaid over a period of 18 installments. This was an administrative finding. No money is missing.
A report on the LIHEAP ( energy assistance program ) was presented. It showed 753 residents were helped in Bradley County at an expense of $130,857.00. All counties in southeast Arkansas received benefits.
A detailed Head Start report was presented. An overall program review was conducted by funding authorities during March of 2018. There were no major issues the board also discussed plans to relocate the Crossett Head Start program to a church building for a rental pricxe of $1300.00 per month. The staff believes the site will be more suitable and will not increase the overall cost of operations.
Veronica Wallace gave the CSBG report. She told the board about the training she has attended and plans to attend. She stated the agency is reworking its case management process to try to make it more efficient and to better help the clients get out of poverty.
Board members were very engaged and asked numerous questions and made suggestions. Mr. Darryl Johnson from Ashley County was present. He continues to allege that some members of the board are not legally appointed and that the bylaws being utilized are not properly adopted. There was a state staff person from the state Department of Human Services in attendance for the meeting. The agency is required to submit copies of the monthly minutes to the state for review.
