County Fair Plans Underway

The Bradley County Fair Committee met July 12th and discussed in detail plans for the Bradley County Fair to be held September 14th and 15th. Ken Simmons chaired the meeting and is heading up the 2018 Fair. The following are chairmen of the planned activities:
*Trade Days-Cathy Richardson and Marsha Berry
*Senior Day-Angelia Davis, Chapel Woods
*Antique Car and Truck Show-Michael Gardner
*Motorcycle Jamboree-William Hines
*Hispanic Activities-Nora Pacheco
*Volunteer Chamber President-Densia Pennington
*Beauty Pageants-Jenelle Lipton
*Little Miss Pageants-Vicky Tapia
*Talent Show-Jerry Butler
*Demolition Derby-Bobby Weaver and Mike Nichols
*Riib Cook-Off-Fran VanDerZwalm
Plans call for school kids age K-3 to have a day at the Fair and the Riding Club has plans for activities. Booths for advertising or displays are $10.00. Commercial booths are $25.00.
The next meeting of the committee is set for July 26th.
