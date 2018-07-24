Economic Development Commission Talks Marketing Agricultural

During the July 23rd monthly meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission, the board spent time talking about the need to help market produce, including tomatoes within Bradley County. There was also some discussion about creating a farmers market. No specfic plans were adopted.
The board approved the minutes of the past meeting and the monthly financial report. It wass pointed out that the BCEDC is a 503 C6 corporation and that businesses can deduct dues paid to the organization while individuals may not.
Executive Director Len Blaylock, III told the board that he expects J & E Food Group to have the new poultry plant to be located in the city industrial park to be open by mid September. He stated that the company has experienced delays in receiving equipment for the facility. Work continues toi get the plant ready to operate.
Mr. Blaylock also reported that he hopes the state privately owned prison, that will include jail cells for Bradley and Drew Counties, will be moving forward in 45-60 days. Chairman Lipton asked State Representative Wardlaw for a status report and Mr. Wardlaw stated he did not have one. Mr. Blaylock indicated that it appears the private firm is seeking financail incentives to build and operate the facility. It was noted that land in the city industrial park has been offered to the company for free to construct the prison in Warren and Bradley County. Mr. Blaylock indicated he has heard that interest in Drew County are working on incentives.
Time was spent talking about training that Mr. Blaylock is attending and plans for future training. The board also discussed hosting a breakfast next year for staff of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. A breakfast has been held in the past by BCEDC.
Emily Wells was introduced to the board as an intern, who has been working for BCEDC and hopes to continue to do so in the future. She is a student at Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center.
