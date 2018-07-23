Enrollment for students new to Warren School District

The first day of school will be Monday, August 13, 2018. Students new to the Warren School District should come to the administration office located at 408 Cherry St, to enroll no later than July 31, 2018. Monday - Thursday 8-3, Friday 8-12. You may pick up enrollment forms at the administration office or print the forms from this link: https://goo.gl/B6ii5a. Please bring all required documents to complete registration.
Warren School District Staff:
Warren School District will open the 2018-2019 school year with staff/professional development for all staff on August 6-9, 2018 beginning at 8:00 am on August 6. All staff will meet at the Warren Cultural Center from 8:00 am until 11:00 am. Lunch from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm will be provided by Union Bank. On Tuesday, August 7, lunch will be from 11:00 until 12:00 pm provided by Immanuel Baptist Church at the IBC Family Life Center. Wednesday and Thursday, you will be at your assigned building. August 10 is a Flex PD day for Certified Staff. Classified Orientation will be held Friday, August 10, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am at the Administration Office.
2018-2019 School Year, all students will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost because of the continuation of the CEP(Community Eligibility Program.)
ABC Preschool will have Meet and Greet night on August 7, 2018 from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the ABC building.
