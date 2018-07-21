Hermitage City Council Conducts Business

Members of the Hermitage City Council met Monday, July 16th for the monthly council meeting.
Regular financial reports were given and the Police Chief reported that 18 citations were issued in June, 2018.
The court voted to transfer $15,846..21 from the general fund to a new checking account for act 833/884 funding to be used by the fire department. The money was designated fire department funds.
The council was told that water samples for the month were good but sodium levels were above 20 PPM and it was recommended that local health providers should be notified in order to benefit their clients who are on low sodium diets.
The council was informed a grant for sewer improvements was denied.
The Council members approved a proposal from Woodall Heating and Air to repair the A/C unit at the community center. They also approved a conflict of interest policy.
A vote to include a section of Bradley Rd. 971 for paving was approved. They then voted to buy a 16 foot trailer for $900.00 from Harry Adams.
Action was taken to close out two bank accounts that were used for grant projects. A new account was set up for a grant from Arkansas Parks & Tourism.
