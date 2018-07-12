Hermitage School Bd. July Meeting

The Hermitage School Board meet for their regular monthly board meeting July 10th. They approved the minutes of the previous meeting, the financial statement and then listened to a number of reports from school staff. The board spent a good amount of time being briefed on changes to the student handbook. All were approved except proposed changes to the policy determining which athletes receive letters. The board spent over an hour debating the letter issue and voted to table it for further consideration.
Members voted to approve a disclosure resolution for Lisa Higgins.
The following bids were accepted:
*For bread-Flowers
*For Milk-Highland
*For Auto Insurance-Farm Bureau
*For Property Insurance-Arkansas School Bd. Association
The board voted to continue to use HSR for student insurance. They also voted to buy butane from Gresham.
A vote was then taken and approve to transfer $150,000.00 to the building fund. Another transfer was approved to move funds from the bond refund savings account to the building fund. The money will be used for safety, security, heating and air repairs or replacement and roof repairs or replacement.
The board then voted to hire the following:
*Kelly Johnson, CO Ad. Assistant
*Emily Kidwell Johnston, CCLC
*Jamie Corker, CCLC
*Hancock, CCLC
*Tabitha Robinson, Yearbook and Prom
*Nicloe Jutras, Yearbook and Prom
*Teofilo Sharp, K-12 Music
They then voted to allow Dr. Tucker to hire Pre-K para professional for 21st CCLC and bus drivers.
